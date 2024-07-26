Govt ready to hold dialogue with JI chief: Atta Tarar

The Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture, and Heritage, Attaullah Tarar, addressed JI leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, urging him to come forward for discussions.

“We already formed a team for dialogue with Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman,” Tarar stated.

Despite permission granted for JI to hold a protest at Liaquat Bagh, their advancement towards Islamabad has puzzled the authorities.

“Jamat-e-Islam was permitted to organize its rally or sit-in at the Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi, but we don’t understand JI’s move towards Islamabad,” Tarar noted.

Tarar encouraged JI’s senators to join the dialogue, he stated, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working 20 hours a day for the betterment of the country, we invite JI chief to come, sit with us, guide us, and tell us what we can do to bring change,” he added.

The government has called the leadership of JI to come forward for dialogue a three-member committee is there to address their issues.

He said the government has constituted a three-member committee comprising him, Amir Muqam and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to negotiate with the Jamat-e-Islami leadership.