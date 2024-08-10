Govt to introduce ‘Taleem Card’ in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government decided to issue “Taleem Card” in the province, which will initiated from Upper Chitral area, ARY News reported on Saturday

The decision came to light after the Chief Minister of KP – Ali Amin Gandapur – has directed the Department of Education and Finance to take the necessary steps immediately to initiate the program.

Gandapur announced that in the first phase of the program, the “Taleem card” will be issued starting from upper Chitral, a district considered to be one of the most underdeveloped areas.

He mentioned that the projects will initially be co-piloted from the Upper Chitral area to ensure the best results.

By piloting the project first in this region, the government aims to fine-tune the implementation process before expanding it to other districts in a phased manner.

Ali Amin Gandapur further highlighted that this initiative will be the flagship project of the government, representing the largest investment in the future of the country’s youth.