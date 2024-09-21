Govt to shut down five IPPs amid ongoing talks

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced plans to shut down five Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as discussions continue with 100 others power producer companies in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources indicated that IPPs are showing a flexible attitude regarding the potential reduction of profits, although the exact details are still being negotiated.

Federal Minister for Energy, Owais Leghari, provided a briefing to the committee, stating that he would soon share positive updates regarding the IPPs.

He emphasized that the task force has completed its review of the electricity sector and that any actions regarding IPP contracts will be undertaken collaboratively, ensuring transparency and confidence among the stakeholders.

The public will be informed once negotiations with the IPPs are finalized, with expectations of progress in the coming weeks concerning profit reductions.