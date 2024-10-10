Govt vows significant drop in power tariff soon for citizens

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister of Energy announced a major target to reduce electricity prices by Rs 8 to 10 per unit, with the long-term goal of bringing prices below Rs 10 per unit across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, the energy minister – Owais Leghari – stressed that this price drop would boost industrial growth and offer relief to consumers, particularly the middle and lower-middle classes.

He highlighted the government’s recent efforts, which included talks with private Independent Power Producers (IPPs), reprofiling loans with China, and revisiting agreements made by the previous PTI government.

“We have saved the country Rs 411 billion by renegotiating power agreements,” Leghari said, adding that future plants would be evaluated on the basis of capacity and production needs.

He also outlined plans to overhaul the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) by 2025 and mentioned a winter electricity usage program to further stabilize the sector.

The minister attributed the progress to collaborative efforts and thanked the Army Chief and other institutions for their support.