GTA 6 nominated for ‘Most Anticipated Game’ at Game Awards 2024

Rockstar Games’ highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 has been nominated for an award at the Game Awards 2024, months before its release.

The nominees in the several categories were announced on November 18 as Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth tied for the most nominations.

Both of the games were nominated for seven awards each including Best Game and Best Direction at the Game Award 2024.

GTA 6 has been nominated along with Death Stranding: On The Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Monster Hunter Wilds have been nominated for the ‘Most Anticipated Game’ award.

The category recognises “an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward.”

Following the announcement of the nominees, the Game Awards 2024 took to X to congratulate Rockstar Games for being nominated in the category.

“@RockstarGames Congratulations on your Most Anticipated Game nomination! #TheGameAwards,” the post read.

The hotly anticipated title is set to be released in the Fall of 2025, as per an announcement by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of the publisher.

The first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto was released on December 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley is set to host the Game Awards 2024 scheduled to take place on December 12 in Los Angeles.

Apart from the Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and Metaphor: ReFantazio are also vying for the top honour at the awards.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is the most nominated publisher with a total of 16, followed by Square Enix and Xbox with 12 nominations each.