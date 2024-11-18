Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Astro Bot lead Game Awards 2024 nominations

Fan-favourites Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth tied for the most nominations as the nominees for the Game Award 2024 were announced on Monday.

Both of the games were nominated for seven awards each including Best Game and Best Direction.

Game Awards 2024, which marks the 10th anniversary of the awards, features 29 categories, including Game of the Year.

Apart from the two games, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and Metaphor: ReFantazio are also vying for the top honour at the awards.

Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley will host the Game Awards 2024 scheduled to take place on December 12 in Los Angeles.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is the most nominated publisher with a total of 16, followed by Square Enix and Xbox with 12 nominations each.

Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Game Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Art Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)