GTA 6: Take-Two boss discusses Xbox Series S performance concerns

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 parent company Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has opened up on the concerns about the game’s performance on Xbox Series S.

Reports emerged raising concerns about Rockstar Games’ upcoming title’s performance on the lower-end Xbox Series S.

GTA 6 fans were anticipating that the game would push the current-generation consoles to the limits of their capabilities.

In this regard, Xbox Series S was specifically discussed as it has in the past into hardware bottlenecks when playing new releases.

However, the Take-Two Interactive boss has downplayed those concerns, saying he was “not worried” about GTA 6 performance on Xbox Series S.

When asked if he was concerned about the performance issues for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series on Xbox Series S, Strauss Zelnick said, “We support the platforms where the consumers are for as long as they’re there, and we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech. Our labels are really good at that.”

“I’m not really worried — I’ve never worried where hardware was going, and I’ve said this many times over the years. Because, first of all, I don’t worry about things over which I have zero control,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Take-Two Interactive has announced that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Following the announcement, Rockstar Games said that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar Games released the first and only trailer for Grand Theft Auto’s sixth title on December 4, 2023, and has since gone into a silent mode about developments on the game.