GTA movie release date set for 2025; but there’s a twist

As fans await the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, a movie based on the game is set to be released next year, however, it is not quite what fans would expect.

The entire movie, titled “Grand Theft Hamlet,” takes place inside the Rockstar Games’ GTA Online, a gaming website reported.

It is worth mentioning here that Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two Interactive has no association with the movie.

The film, a fan-made documentary, recorded in the virtual world of Los Santos has already made its debut at in-person events like SXSW.

MUBI, a streaming platform, has acquired distribution rights for the documentary and has announced its plans to debut it online in early 2025.

According to reports, ‘Grand Theft Hamlet’ has been inspired by the William Shakespeare play and will follow the lives of Sam and Mark during the Covid pandemic.

The duo would be seen attempting to recreate Hamlet within GTA Online as they steal cars, shoot strangers, or take a breather in serene locations.

Meanwhile, fans were hoping for new updates on the hotly-anticipated GTA 6 as Take-Two Interactive revealed the date for its next earnings call.

The company has announced that it hold its next earnings call on November 6.

While Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025, fears of a delay grow as fans await any official statement or media from the developer.

After releasing the reveal trailer in December 2023, Rockstar Games or its parent company have not released any media or details about the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.