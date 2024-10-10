GTA 6 fans hope for updates as Take-Two reveals earnings call date

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 fans begin hoping for new updates as Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive revealed the date for its next earnings call.

After releasing the reveal trailer in December 2023, Rockstar Games or its parent company have not released any media or details about the game.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

While Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025, fears of a delay grow as fans await any official statement or media from the developer.

Now, fans have received a new update from the company which has them hoping that they will get some new media or update about the game.

Take-Two Interactive has announced that it hold its next earnings call on November 6.

It is worth mentioning here that just ahead of the earnings call for the same quarter last year, Rockstar Games announced that it would be releasing the first trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Rockstar Games will be releasing the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the Fall of 2025 without any news on when will PC gamers get their hands on the game.

The hotly-anticipated game is also the subject of several rumours including a delay in the release date.

Last month, an insider claimed that the publisher had internally delayed GTA 6 to 2026 based on the information provided by multiple developers working in the studio.

However, Rockstar Games’ parent company put the rumours to rest in its previous earnings call.

“Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in the Fall of calendar 2025. The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and will share more details over time,” it stated.