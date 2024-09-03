Guide to Malaysia visit visa for Pakistani tourists: Costs, Process

Each year, a large number of tourists visit Malaysia, drawn by its vibrant cities, beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and historic sites. For Pakistani nationals planning a visit, obtaining a visit visa is a necessary step.

Pakistani citizens can apply for an electronic visa (eVisa) to visit Malaysia, valid for six months from the date of approval. This eVisa allows tourists to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days within this six-month period.

Required Documents:

Pakistani passport (with at least six months validity)

Digital copy of the passport’s biographical information page

Recent passport-sized photo of the applicant

Proof of accommodation in Malaysia

Return ticket

Proof of sufficient funds for the trip

eVisa Fees for Pakistani:

The eVisa fee is 20 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately Rs1,185 as of September 3, 2024).

A visa processing fee of 105 Ringgit is also required, plus service charges.

Application Process:

Visit the official website of the Malaysian Immigration Department.

Click “I am New Apply” and fill in personal details such as name, nationality, and passport number.

Submit the application online.

The eVisa is typically processed within one to three business days, after which travelers can download and print their visa to present upon arrival in Malaysia.