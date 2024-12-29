Hafiz Hamdullah reacts to President’s signature on Seminary Registration Act

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F senior leader Hafiz Hamdullah has welcomed President’s signature on the Seminary Registration Act, stating that it has increased the President’s respect among religious circles.

President Asif Ali Zardari earlier today signed the Seminary Registration Act into law.

As per details, Hamdullah also noted that the President’s signature has reaffirmed the supremacy of Parliament.

Hamdullah thanked the President for his decision, which he believes has accepted the stance of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He also appreciated the positive role played by the Prime Minister and his cabinet in the matter.

Hamdullah credited Fazlur Rehman and religious leaders for their efforts in making the legislation possible.

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, the Societies Registration Act 2024, makes it a law. The step comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to regulate and formalize the registration of various entities, including seminaries (Madrasahs).

Under the new law, religious seminaries (Madrasahs) will now be required to register under the Societies Registration Act, streamlining the regulatory framework for such institutions.

The spokesperson confirmed that the matter was resolved through mutual understanding, ensuring that the implementation of the law takes place with consensus.

Last week, federal government agreed to all demands presented by Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaaris Deenia (ITMD) regarding Seminary bill.

According to reports, assurances have been given that the registration of Seminaries will be conducted under the Societies Act, addressing a key concern of the organisation.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that no joint session of Parliament will be convened to discuss this matter.