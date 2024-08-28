Hafiz Naeem, others served notices over non-allocation of women ticket

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Amir, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Awami National Party (ANP) Head Asfandyar Wali Khan and other party heads in a case related to the allocation of party tickets to women, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP has issued a notice to heads of political parties including Jamat-e-Islami, Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and 10 other political parties, including the Awami National Party (ANP), for failing to allocate 5 percent of their party tickets to women.

According to the summon notice, the party heads of 14 political parties have been asked to appear before the ECP on September 4.

The notices were issued under Section 206 of the Election Act, which pertains to the allocation of party tickets to women candidates.

It is mandatory for every political party to field at least 5pc women candidates on general seats in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.