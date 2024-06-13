JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticices budget 2024-25

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has criticised budget 2024-25, presented by PML-N led government on Wednesday.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in his reaction alleged that the government has allowed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to interfere in the matters of the institutions.

The budget is the name of the IMF slavery document, after taking 23 IMF programs there is still no improvement in the economy.

He lamented further taxing the salaried class in the budget 2024-25.

Naeemur Rehman said that FBR has no credit regarding tax revenue increase, 326 billion rupees are collected from the salaried class so far, the poor were squeezed by petroleum levy, expensive gas and electricity billing, 87% of the tax revenue goes to pay the loan’s interest.

The JI emir questioned why the feudal were not being brought into the tax net.

He went on to say that the economy will not improve as long as there is interest and that expensive electricity is the outcome of unfair and unlawful contracts with IPPs.

In the budget for fiscal year 2024-25, the federal government proposed exempting those earning up to Rs600,000 per year from paying income tax.

Income tax slabs 2024