Hafiz Naeemur Rehman lambasts govt over ‘ill’ policies

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman once again lambasted the federal government over ‘ill’ electricity policies, saying that people are committing suicide due to high electricity bills, ARY News reported.

Addressing Rawalpindi’s sit-in protest via video link Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who is currently in Doha to attend the funerals of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, reiterated his demand from the government to provide relief to the low-income segments by reducing electricity bills.

The JI chief also criticised the government’s for providing free petrol to lawmakers, terming that it ‘a waste of public money’. “If provision of free petrol to lawmakers is stopped, Rs 300 billion could be saved,” he added.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asked the government to impose taxes on the feudals instead of salaried people.

The JI chief also paid rich tribute to Ismail Haniyeh, saying that he met with the family of the slain Hamas leader and expressed solifarity. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman praised Ismail Haniyeh as a ‘great mujahid’ and said that Hamas had won the elections in Palestine which was not liked by the United States.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that Hamas has fought against the world’s major powers and has defeated Israel’s technology.

“I also met Pakistani community in Daho who also expressed solidarity with the sit-in’s participants,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JI’s sit-in against exorbitant electricity bills and inflation entered its eighth.

The JI presented its 10 demands and sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee on the ongoing talks as the response from the government has been ‘delayed’

The Hafiz Naeemur Rehman-led party demanded a guarantee from the premier for any negotiations, insisting that any agreement reached must bear the PM Sharif’s signature.

Demands

• Abolition of levy on Petroleum Development

• 20 % reduction in prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

• Renegotiate agreements with IPPs, particularly end clause of agreement on making payments in US dollar.

• Reduction in taxes such as on agriculture and industrial sectors.

• Ensure incentives to industrial sector, trade and investment.

• Withdrawal of increase in taxes on the salaried class and imposition of taxes on privileged class.

• Cut in non-development expenses by 35 %.

• Withdrawal of all taxes on stationery and other items used in education and training of children.