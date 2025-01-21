Hania Aamir reacts to Rakhi Sawant’s dance-off challenge

Pakistani showbiz star Hania Aamir has come up with a witty reaction to Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant’s challenge for a dance-off.

Rakhi Sawant took the internet by storm with her claims that she was a better dancer than the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star.

Declaring herself the ‘No. item girl of Bollywood’ and the ‘Queen of reality shows’, the Indian actress challenged Pakistani actresses such as Hania Aamir, Nargis and Deedar to face her in a dance competition.

“I’m Rakhi Sawant and accepting and giving challenges is my second name. I challenge them to dance to Pakistani songs and I will beat them all to it,” she claimed.

“Be it dance or any other reality show, I manage to slay it all. I have got this talent that I can dance for 24 hours straight. So bring all three of them and I will make them sweat,” Rakhi Sawant said.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star, however, took light of the challenge and responded in a quirky way.

Hania Aamir posted a reel using Rakhi’s audio, mimicking her expressions and gestures.

“Rakhi jee an icon,” the Pakistan showbiz star wrote in the caption of the video.

Hania Aamir has said that her dark childhood experiences led her to become the bubbly and generally positive person she is.

In an earlier interview, the Pakistani TV star talked about her childhood when she was a ‘weird, smart and funny’ kid, who had a ‘huge obsession’ with colouring her hair. The celebrity mentioned that she even attempted to do it herself once.

On the work front, she most recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.