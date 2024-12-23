Hania Aamir reflects on her ‘crazy, beautiful’ moment from Diljit Dosanjh’s show

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir recounted the beautiful moments from her outing at Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert tour in London when the Punjabi music sensation invited her to join him on stage.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In her latest interview with an Indian YouTube channel, Hania Aamir talked about her show-stopping moment with Diljit Dosanjh when she attended the London show of his Dil-Luminati Tour in October.

Aamir mentioned that she went there with her friends, who are huge fans of the ‘Naina’ hitmaker and wanted to stand in the first row. “A crazy moment happened. He was singing Ikk Kudi and I was tired so I sat down,” she recalled. “Looking up through the screen above I saw this huge crowd singing along with him. And being in the same profession, I just felt so proud like ‘Wow man, what a great show you’ve put up. Kudos!'”

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star continued, “So that song ended and he started singing Lover next, I got up and went to stand back at my spot. My friends and I… We were just cheering like concertgoers. He came and just stood there with his hands on his waist. At that moment, I genuinely thought that he would call some kid like he usually does in his shows.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“But then, the camera started moving towards us and he pointed at me. I was like ‘Me? Why? I have not done anything,'” Aamir quipped. “But it was such a beautiful moment and till the time I realized, he was actually talking to me.”

Speaking about the moment that made headlines across the borders, the actor noted, “I literally felt like a wave of positivity and believe that this is what art should be able to do..”

Also Read: Reham Khan gives marriage advice to Hania Aamir

On the work front, Aamir most recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.