Haniya Aslam of Zeb and Haniya passes away

Haniya Aslam, one-half of the beloved “Zeb and Haniya,” has left us too soon. Word spread on Sunday, August 11, that Haniya had passed away, reportedly from a sudden heart attack. The news quickly rippled through the music community, with fellow artists and journalists confirming the heartbreaking loss.

Stunned & saddened to hear about the passing of music maestro @haniyaslam of Zeb & Haniya. So much respect for this musician-composer; attended a music workshop with her in dec where she humbled me by lauding my song with Junoon. Beautiful voice silenced too soon. What a loss😢 pic.twitter.com/Mx00Vijdy5 — Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) August 12, 2024

Very sad news of the tragic passing of the very young and full of creative talent, #HANIYA Aslam inna lillah hai wainna alaihay rajeoon pic.twitter.com/07DYElkV5r — Salman Ahmad (@sufisal) August 11, 2024

Haniya wasn’t just a talented musician; she was family to her musical partner, Zeb Bangash. The cousins had a special chemistry that came alive in their enchanting melodies like “Chal Diye,” “Paimona,” and “Bibi Sanam.” Their music touched hearts across borders.

In a touching tribute, Zeb took to Instagram on Monday morning, sharing cherished photos of the two. Her simple caption, “Hanini ✨♥️,” spoke volumes about their bond. The post became a gathering place for grief and remembrance, as artists and fans offered condolences and shared memories.

As news of Haniya’s passing spread, an outpouring of love came from all corners. Fellow musicians, industry friends, and devoted listeners from around the world shared their sorrow and celebrated the musical legacy Haniya Aslam left behind.

Tragically, the talented musician from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, #HaniyaAslam, is no longer with us. She began her career alongside her cousin, Zeb Humayun Bangash, and together they became popular both nationally and internationally for their unique and captivtng musical style.

Photo… pic.twitter.com/ijJZuB5fsH — Aneela Khalid (@aneelakhaled) August 11, 2024

My dear friend Haniya Aslam ( from Zeb and Haniya ) has left us . She had a cardiac arrest. Rest in peace dear Haniya . pic.twitter.com/2nNeJnjNu1 — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) August 12, 2024

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un Haniya Aslam passes away. What a talented musician and kind soul. May she Rest in Peace. Truly saddening. pic.twitter.com/lcoXUGDLn8 — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) August 11, 2024

