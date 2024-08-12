web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Haniya Aslam of Zeb and Haniya passes away

Syed Omer Nadeem
By Syed Omer Nadeem
|

TOP NEWS

Syed Omer Nadeem
Syed Omer Nadeemhttps://arynews.tv/author/omernadeem/
Masters in Journalism—IBA | Masters in Advertising and Public Relations—UoK. A bibliophile, food enthusiast, entertainment aficionado, and a Lifestyle Journalist, by passion.

Haniya Aslam, one-half of the beloved “Zeb and Haniya,” has left us too soon. Word spread on Sunday, August 11, that Haniya had passed away, reportedly from a sudden heart attack. The news quickly rippled through the music community, with fellow artists and journalists confirming the heartbreaking loss.

Haniya wasn’t just a talented musician; she was family to her musical partner, Zeb Bangash. The cousins had a special chemistry that came alive in their enchanting melodies like “Chal Diye,” “Paimona,” and “Bibi Sanam.” Their music touched hearts across borders.

In a touching tribute, Zeb took to Instagram on Monday morning, sharing cherished photos of the two. Her simple caption, “Hanini ✨♥️,” spoke volumes about their bond. The post became a gathering place for grief and remembrance, as artists and fans offered condolences and shared memories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zeb 🎤🎧🎶 (@zebbangash)

As news of Haniya’s passing spread, an outpouring of love came from all corners. Fellow musicians, industry friends, and devoted listeners from around the world shared their sorrow and celebrated the musical legacy Haniya Aslam left behind.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori)

Read: Mohsin Abbas Haider wants to play Arshad Nadeem

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.