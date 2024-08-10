Mohsin Abbas Haider wants to play Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem on screen

Actor-host Mohsin Abbas Haider has expressed his wish to essay Pakistan’s first-ever solo gold medallist in the Olympics, Arshad Nadeem, in his biopic.

A day after Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem made the entire nation proud by becoming the first solo Olympics champion from the country, Mohsin Abbas Haider turned to his social media handles, urging the filmmakers to make a biopic, in order to acknowledge the remarkable journey of the sportsperson.

The ‘Baddua’ actor even volunteered to play the titular role.

“Plz make a biopic on Arshad Nadeem Olympian’s journey, I so want to play his character,” wrote Haider, followed by a folded-hands emoji.

It is pertinent to note here that Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought on Thursday night, as he clinched a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final.

Additionally, the athlete also set a new Olympic record with his monstrous throw.

Several A-list celebrities joined the celebrations for Nadeem on social media, extending their heartfelt congratulations to the Olympic gold medalist and a national hero.