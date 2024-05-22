Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic have parted ways?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s marriage with his wife, Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic is in trouble; claimed local media reports.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, quoting the claims of a Reddit user, the four-year marriage of cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic is going through a rough patch.

“This is just a speculation. But both of them aren’t posting each other on [Instagram] stories. Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name,” read the quoted post from Tuesday.

“Her birthday was on 4th March and there is no post of hardik on that day, she also removed all recent posts of her and hardik except the one where agastya is with them. Also she isn’t seen in stands this ipl or post stories regarding the team,” the person added. “While krunal and pankhuri still comment on her posts but something is definitely off between both of them.”

Reacting to the original Reddit post, a social user claimed, “Hardik cheats on her. And that he was seen in London with some other girl,” while another reiterated, “I too think so, recently she has been posting a lot about her faith and quotes like it’ll work out etc. though through her stories it’s clear that she’s still living in the Pandya house, I understand keeping a low profile and not interacting w her on Instagram but she even removed the Pandya surname from her name on Instagram, that deepens my suspicions. Really loved their entire family together, hope it isn’t true.”

However, one of the Redditors offered an optimistic opinion and commented, “I think it’s because of the ipl trolling and hate that Hardik has been getting and maybe he’s asked her to stay lowkey. People in this country are very quick to insult or give threats to wives of cricketers. The way people harassed dhoni’s 5 yo daughter back then. Maybe they’re just being cautious.”

Notably, Stankovic was recently targeted by thousands of social media users, amid the poor performance of her husband and Mumbai Indians skipper in the IPL (Indian Premiere League) 2024, who flooded the comments sections of her Instagram posts with insults and derogatory remarks.

Pandya and Stankovic announced their engagement in January 2020, before tying the knot in May at a low-key court wedding, due to the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed their first child, Agastya, in July of the same year.

The actor-cricketer couple renewed their vows in an Udaipur ceremony on February 14, 2023.

Indian cricket should not give Hardik Pandya the priority they have given him so far: Irfan Pathan