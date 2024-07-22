Heatwave claims 11 lives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, 11 abandoned bodies – all suspected to have succumbed to the intense heat – have been discovered in various locations across Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Edhi Foundation reported that these deaths are attributed to the ongoing severe heatwave.

According to Edhi sources, the bodies were found in multiple areas: one from the Thana section limits, one from Narajil limits, two from the Thana market area, three near Civil Hospital, one from Thana Hali Road, one from Thana Ford, and two others from unspecified locations.

All the deceased have been transported to the mortuary of Hyderabad Civil Hospital for further examination and identification process.

Earlier to this, the Health Department has confirmed the deaths of nine individuals across various hospitals in Karachi due to the ongoing heatwave.

The health department released the statistics related to the heatwave victims in Karachi.

According to health officials, as of June 28, five fatalities were reported at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while three occurred at Jinnah Hospital and one at Civil Hospital.