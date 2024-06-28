Heatwave claims nine lives in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic toll from the recent heat wave, the Health Department has confirmed the deaths of nine individuals across various hospitals in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The health department released the statistics related to the heatwave victims in Karachi.

According to health officials, as of June 28, five fatalities were reported at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while three occurred at Jinnah Hospital and one at Civil Hospital.

Earlier to this, Jinnah Hospital reported 31 more cases of heat stroke and one fatality due to a heatwave in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital has seen a significant surge in heat stroke cases, with 348 reported since June 1, resulting in 12 deaths.

The hospital witnessed a particularly alarming increase on June 24, with 8 deaths, and June 26, with 4 deaths.

On June 25, as many as 1,592 people were admitted to Jinnah Hospital due to a heatwave in Karachi.

According to the hospital’s emergency ward in-charge Dr Nosheen, 1,592 heat-affected people were moved to the hospital during the last 24 hours out of which 20 lost their lives during treatment, while 29 were brought dead.