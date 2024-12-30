‘Home Alone’ star reveals grandkids don’t know about his acting past

Hollywood actor Daniel Stern, best known for playing Marv Murchins in ‘Home Alone’ films, has revealed that his grandkids do not know about his acting past.

Stern shot to fame after portraying Marv, the other half of ‘The Wet Bandits’ duo from the iconic 1990s movies.

While fans of the film know Daniel Stern as Marv, his grandkids have no idea that he played the iconic role in the hit ‘Home Alone’ film and its sequel.

The Hollywood actor recently decided to distance himself from the film industry to live a ‘real’ life at his California ranch where he keeps himself busy with creative projects such as writing and sculpture.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, Daniel Stern revealed that his six grandkids do not know that he played Marv Murchins in the ‘Home Alone’ films and them recognising him as the character would be a ‘mindblower.’

“I’ve got six grandkids now and another one coming, and I’m like, ‘Okay, well, who are these people going to think I am?’ They know me as Grandpa. At some point, they’re going to see these movies, or their kids might see the movies — and that’s a mindblower — that they’re going to see Grandpa get pelted with a brick,” the Hollywood actor said.

While he has stepped away from Hollywood, Daniel Stern continues to pursue his passion for writing and sculpting and regularly shares his work on TikTok.

“I’m an artist, and I hate … to sound pretentious about it, but I need to be creative. I need to make things all the time. So whether I’m making a movie, writing a screenplay, writing a book, making a sculpture, or even cleaning the horse stalls or making tangerine juice, I’m making something. I feel satisfied in that,” he said.