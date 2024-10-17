How to blur WhatsApp chats on desktop: Step-by-step guide

In today’s digital age, maintaining online privacy is crucial. With the widespread use of messaging apps like WhatsApp, ensuring confidentiality is paramount.

WhatsApp Web allows users to access their chats on desktop devices. However, this convenience comes with potential security risks.

With WhatsApp Blur, users can easily blur out sensitive and private information on the WhatsApp Web interface.

Here’s a simple guide on how to blur your WhatsApp web chats for enhanced privacy.

How to Use WhatsApp Blur

Step 1: Go to the Chrome web store by typing www.chromewebstore.google.com.

Step 2: Type 'Privacy Extension For WhatsApp Web' on the search bar.

Step 3: Once the extension page opens, click on the 'Add To Chrome' button.

Step 4: Soon, your extension will be downloaded and ready to work.

Step 5: Log in to WhatsApp Web by linking your device.

Step 6: Next, go to the 'Extensions' option in the top right corner of your browser.

Step 7: Click on the 'Privacy Extension For WhatsApp Web' icon.

Step 8: Once the submenu of the extension opens, check all the privacy settings as per your preference.

Step 9: Reload your web page of WhatsApp web and your chats, which will now be blurred.

Step 10: You can now hover your cursor on top of the WhatsApp chat to unblur and view them.

