Hrithik Roshan to replace Pankaj Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur’ movie? Director reacts

Following the success of “Mirzpaur”, rumours began swirling around that makers were planning a film adaption of the show with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan portraying Kaleen Bhaiya.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Several Indian media outlets reported that the makers were considering the “Krrish” actor to replace Pankaj Tripathi, who played the iconic Kaleen Bhaiya in three seasons of the popular show.

According to reports, the ‘Mirzapur’ movie will focus on Hrithik Roshan’s Kaleen Bhaiya, as against the series which tells the stories of several characters with different plotlines.

‘Mirzapur’ director Gurmmeet Singh has now opened up about the potential project and casting the Bollywood star for the role.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, he said that there has not been any official announcement from the producers and studio responsible to make such as decision.

Singh refused to confirm or deny development on the project, saying that only the producers and studio can provide details about the matter.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the ensemble cast of ‘Mirzapur’ includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjum Sharma among others.

The original Mirzapur was released in November 2018 and soon grabbed the attention of audience. Later, season 2 of the show was released in October 2020.

Earlier this year, season 3 was aired which also saw a bonus episode, marking the return of Divyendu Sharma’s fan-favourite character Munna Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya.

The series follows the story of Akhandanand ‘Kaleen’ Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman, who is the proverbial ruler of the Mirzapur district, in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

Makers of the hit series have confirmed that the show will return with season 4 sooner than expected. While no official date has been shared, it is rumoured to premiere in 2025 or 2026.