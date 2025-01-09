Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ set for clash with Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth’s films

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ is set for a clash with Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth’s films at the box office later this year.

Moviegoers are anticipating the release of the sequel which will see the Bollywood actor star alongside Jr NTR.

The YRF Spy Universe’s action thriller, helmed by director Ayan Mukerji, also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Set for release on August 14, ‘War 2’ was earlier reported to clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama, ‘The Delhi Files, ’ which will be released in theatres on August 15.

Now, Indian media outlets have reported that Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s ‘Lahore 1947’ and superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ will also be released in the same week as ‘War 2.’

‘Lahore 1947,’ which Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also produces, and ‘Coolie’ will see the actor in cameo roles.

Meanwhile, Khan’s much-awaited ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ faced a delay from its Christmas 2024 slate.

Set to return to the cinemas with the sequel of his iconic ‘Taare Zameen Par’, Aamir Khan confirmed in December last year that ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will not hit the theatres on the previously announced release date, December 25, 2024.

During an outing at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Khan, said about the sequel, “We are coming to the post-production later this month. We would be ready to release the film in the middle of next year.”