FIA to strictly monitor passengers from THESE districts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued an advisory to strictly monitor passengers traveling from nine districts in Pakistan, to curb human trafficking, ARY News reported.

According to the new advisory, the districts include Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Bhimber Azad Kashmir, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, and Sheikhupura.

The advisory directed immigration authorities to closely scrutinize passengers, particularly those traveling for the first time, aged between 15 and 40.

Additionally, two private airlines have been instructed to conduct thorough checks on young passengers. The FIA has also directed immigration authorities to profile passengers traveling from 16 countries, including Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya, Iran, Mauritania, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kyrgyzstan.

Passengers’ documents, including return tickets and hotel bookings, will be subject to strict verification. Immigration officials have been instructed to conduct thorough interviews with suspicious passengers to determine their travel purpose and financial arrangements.

Also read: Pakistani survivors recount horrors of Morocco boat tragedy

The FIA has also directed immigration officials to maintain detailed records of suspicious cases and report them immediately.

Earlier, the government of Pakistan disclosed that 20 FIA officials are under investigation, with institutional action underway against 30 others. Dedicated courts will soon hear human trafficking cases to ensure swift justice, while task forces and monitoring systems have been established to oversee efforts.

It is worth noting here that the spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 21 Pakistani nationals survived the Morocco boat tragedy.

The Foreign Office said that the boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, capsised near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.

Migrant rights group Walking Borders said that 44 of those presumed to have drowned were from Pakistan.

Later, the federal government formed the four-member committee to investigate the allegations of violence and murder against Pakistani citizens.