Human trafficking ring selling newborns exposed in Lahore

LAHORE: A heinous human trafficking racket involving the sale of newborn babies has been uncovered. These infants, often treated like livestock, are sold for large sums of money.

Unfortunately, the illegal trade of newborns has become so organized in the country that it has become nearly impossible for authorities to control.

Shocking as it is, the country’s governance failures have led to such desperation that impoverished families are forced to sell their newborns to survive. In a major sting operation, ARY News’ Sar-e-Aam team in Lahore exposed a group involved in this trade.

The buyers of these children fall into two categories: childless couples who wish to adopt a baby, and criminals who purchase young girls for exploitation. In this case, the group was found trying to sell a baby boy, just three days old, and a girl, aged 26 days, for a combined price of Rs2.3 million. The boy was priced at Rs1.4 million, while the girl was sold for Rs900,000.

The most disturbing revelation came when it was discovered that these children were being sold by their biological parents through a network of criminals. The gang had already sold nearly 25 children before this incident. The operation was initiated after the Sar-e-Aam team, using the internet and dark web connections, identified and infiltrated the group.

The primary suspect, Mishal, proudly boasted about her involvement, claiming she had successfully sold 25 children. She had even brought her own baby along to the meeting. The sale was finalized, and the children were to be delivered to a designated location.

Following a strategic operation, the police and child protection team arrested the traffickers before they could complete the transaction, rescuing the children from a life of exploitation.

Read More: Human trafficking gang busted in Sargodha, students rescued

Earlier, Punjab Police busted a human trafficking gang in Sargodha, rescuing two abducted female college students.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) of Sargodha, police recovered two female students who were kidnapped from Government Degree College, arresting the leader of the gang.

The DPO said that the girls, both second-year students, had mysteriously gone missing around three months ago.

The girls were lured by the gang with promises of a job abroad, but fortunately, the police tracked them down and recovered them after conducting raids in at least 11 cities.

The international gang had intended to sell the girls abroad. The leader of the gang has been arrested, and police are still on the hunt for other members.

Police stated that during the investigation, it was revealed that there were still more girls in the gang’s possession.