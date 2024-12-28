Human trafficking gang busted in Sargodha, students rescued

SARGODHA: Punjab Police have busted a human trafficking gang in Sargodha, rescuing two abducted female college students, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) of Sargodha, police have recovered two female students who were kidnapped from Government Degree College, arresting the leader of the gang.

The DPO said that the girls, both second-year students, had mysteriously gone missing around three months ago.

The girls were lured by the gang with promises of a job abroad, but fortunately, the police tracked them down and recovered them after conducting raids in at least 11 cities.

The international gang had intended to sell the girls abroad. The leader of the gang has been arrested, and police are still on the hunt for other members.

Police stated that during the investigation, it was revealed that there were still more girls in the gang’s possession.

Read More: FIA apprehends two human traffickers in Gujranwala

Yesterday, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two suspects involved in human trafficking in Gujranwala.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the FIA Gujranwala zone raided the Shadman Colony area of Gujrat on a tip-off and arrested two suspects. The arrested suspects include Ziaur Rehman and Ijaz Ahmed. They were providing fake visas to citizens with the help of agents in different areas of Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that they are involved in making and selling fake passports, visa stickers and other travel documents. They used to rob innocent citizens through fake documents. They are part of international networks involved in human trafficking.

He said that during the raid, 20 Pakistani and 31 foreign passports were recovered from them. A large number of fake visa stickers, machines used to produce fake visa stickers, 96 fake visa stickers from Europe, 18 from China, 41 from the UK and 12 from the US were recovered from them.