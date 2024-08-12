‘I am still married,’ Abhishek Bachchan reacts to separation rumors

The Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has addressed the relentless rumors about his marriage to the star Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a recent interview.

Displaying his wedding ring, Abhishek firmly stated, “See, I am still married,” and dismissed the rumors.

In his comments to Bollywood UK media, Abhishek acknowledged the role of media in generating stories but expressed that often news is embellished. “You need stories for your websites or newspapers. It’s part of being a celebrity, and we have to deal with it,” he said.

Rumors of a separation between Abhishek and Aishwarya have been circulating for over a year, with recent speculation fueled by events such as Anant Ambani’s wedding and reports of Aishwarya leaving the Bachchan residence. Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan’s social media activity, including unfollowing his daughter-in-law, has also contributed to the rumors.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011.