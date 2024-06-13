ICAO schedules ICVM of PCAA from 5 to 12 June 2024

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) scheduled a Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) of PCAA from 5 – 12 June 2024.

The team arrived in Karachi as per schedule and conducted an extensive validation of corrective actions taken by PCAA after the last ICAO Audit in December 2021.

The audit was conducted by four members in person whereas two members joined remotely.

The Secretary of Aviation/DGCAA Saif Anjum and Deputy DG Regulatory Nadir Shafi Dar remained available during the mission.

All Directorates of Regulatory took an active part in satisfying the queries of the mission.

The ICVM held a closing meeting on 12th June attended by DG CAA, Dy DGCAA, and all Directors. The mission shared the preliminary report during closing meeting which will be followed by the detailed report in due course. PCAA has been advised not to publicize the preliminary outcome till the receipt of a detailed report from ICAO.

PCAA is pleased to announce that the performance of all directorates has been marvelous during the ICVM. The result was due to untiring efforts of the PCAA team during the last two years. The Effective Implementation of Pakistan is expected to increase significantly exceeding global average.