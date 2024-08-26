IHC adjourns Internet slowdown case till Sept 03

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court adjourned the case pertaining to internet slowdown and installation of a firewall until September 03, ARY News reported on Monday.

The government failed to provide a satisfactory reply about the reason behind slowdown of the internet speed, to the high court.

The bench adjourned the case and summoned a detailed report by the next hearing on September 03. The court also summoned the Member Technical in person.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that the ministers issuing contradictory statements, they are saying at a time it is firewall or denying it next time.

“The case has also been in pending in Lahore High Court but no one taking responsibility here,” chief justice said.

“Submit report if it is the issue of security or national interest. The court wants to know what is ongoing,” the bench observed.

“The issue is not the result of our any installation,” deputy attorney general told the court.

PTA lawyer said,” we knew earlier that the two cables have been cut up, yesterday’s message informed that the third cable has also been severed”. “Is it the PTA or any other entity responsible for it,” chief justice asked.

PTA’s lawyer clarified that the internet is running but the WhatsApp has been affected and not sending audios and videos properly. Chairman PTA has said that the web operating system being upgraded, he said.

The business community and everyone complaining for more than 10 days, the issue comes for a night but this problem continuing for 12 to 14 days, the bench remarked.

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and the Ministry for Human Rights have been made respondents in the petition challenging internet slowdown and installation of a firewall in the Islamabad High Court.