IHC declares NOC cancellation for PTI gathering null and void

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared null and void the order of the Chief Commissioner to revoke the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering in the capital city, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a five-page written order, directing the Islamabad administration to reconsider the PTI’s application for an NOC in accordance with the law.

While setting aside the July 5 order of the Chief Commissioner to revoke the NOC, the IHC also directed the Islamabad administration to provide reasons for their decision to approve or reject the PTI’s request.

The court ruled that the PTI’s request would be considered as pending before the administration.

In its order, the IHC ruled that NOC was revoked without notice to PTI, terming it against the law.

The PTI had filed a petition in the court against the Chief Commissioner’s order for revoking the NOC for public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk in Islamabad in the wake of law and order ahead of Ashura.

The contempt of court plea was filed in Islamabad High Court against the suspension of NOC for PTI Islamabad power show.

The plea was filed by the Khanzaada Hussain against the suspension of the NOC, requesting the IHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials as the NOC was cancelled despite the court order.

READ: NOC for PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad suspended

The petitioner named the Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Inspector General, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarnol, among others, as respondents.

According to the petition, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad on July 4 had informed the court that an NOC has been issued to PTI.

Later when the PTI leader Amir Mughal was taking the officials to the power show site, he was arrested by police outside the DC Office, the petitioner added.