PTI founder names three new spokespersons

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Sunday appointed three official spokespersons, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the PTI, Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Omar Ayub have been designated as the focal persons for PTI’s incarcerated leader.

This decision aims to clear any ambiguities regarding information related to the PTI founder, ensuring that all communications will now be handled through these spokespersons, as per the notification.

In a related development, at least three PTI leaders were arrested in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, for violating an ordinance that bans political activities without seeking permission.

The detained leaders include Abdul Hameed Pothi, Sain Zulfiqar, and Qazi Arshad, who had organised a meeting on the November 24 protest.

According to the details, PTI leaders held a meeting on November 16 to discuss the planned protest on November 24. The meeting was chaired by Qayyum Niazi and included a dinner at the Mirpur rest house. The FIR states that PTI did not seek prior permission from the administration to hold the meeting.

Under the new ordinance, it is mandatory to obtain administrative approval for any gathering or protest. The FIR also mentions that PTI leaders made derogatory remarks against state institutions during the meeting.

This case indicates strict enforcement of the new ordinance by the authorities, highlighting their focus on curbing unauthorised political activities in the region.

Read More: US lawmakers write another letter to Biden over PTI founder’s detention

The development came a day after several US Congress members once again wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden, expressing grave concern over the detention of PTI founder Imran Khan and the human rights situation in Pakistan.

While terming Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘unlawful,’ the US Congress members called on the Biden administration to advocate for the release of other political prisoners.

Similarly, on November 16, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy responded to a letter from Members of Parliament (MPs) expressing concerns about the current political situation in Pakistan and issues surrounding the PTI founder Imran Khan.

In his reply, David Lammy noted the concerns about ‘restrictions’ on freedom of expression and political opposition in Pakistan. He emphasised the importance of a fair judicial process for Imran Khan and all Pakistanis.

He acknowledged the significance of regular high-level discussions on critical matters and highlighted the expectation for Pakistan to adhere to international laws, respecting fundamental freedoms and ensuring the right to a fair trial.