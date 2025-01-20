PTI founder demands judicial commission before 4th meeting, says Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has reiterated party founder Imran Khan’s demand for the formation of a judicial commission, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala jail on Monday, Barrister Gohar said that PTI founder Imran Khan directed party leaders to not hold a fourth round of talks with the government if the party’s demand for the formation of a judicial commission is not met within seven days.

While Barrister Gohar reiterated PTI’s wish to continue negotiations with the government, he said that the party will do so on only if the government forms the judicial commissions they have demanded.

Gohar raised questions about the success of the negotiations with the government as the PTI still awaits developments on the formation of the judicial commissions.

The PTI chairman also lamented Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s comment on his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

While mentioning that his meeting with COAS Munir was entirely focused on law and order, Barrister Gohar said that Senator Siddiqui should refrain from issuing statements that could disrupt the ongoing talks between the government and the PTI.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman urged the government to focus on the negotiations which he termed crucial for Pakistan.

It is worth noting here that PTI has demanded the federal government establish two commissions. The first would investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest, while the second would examine incidents occurring between November 24 and 27.

PTI demands that both commissions be chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and include three judges from the Supreme Court.