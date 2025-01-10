PTI founder has decided to plead his case at IHRO, says Aleema

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has decided to plea his case at the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO), announced Aleema Khanum, the sister of the incarcerated former PM.

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan alleged that the PTI founder is being denied the right to communicate with his children. She further claimed, “He is not allowed to meet his doctor, and this treatment amounts to torture.”

Aleema claimed that ‘no court is willing to hear their petitions.’ “The PTI founder has said we have no other option left now,” she revealed.

She mentioned that the PTI founder plans to take his case to international human rights organizations. Aleema Khanum also shared that the PTI founder laughed heartily at Rana Sanaullah’s press conference.

“Our family is receiving threats and warnings,” she disclosed, adding, “We have taken on a responsibility as a family.”

On January 7, Aleema Khan revealed the name of the person who brought the offer of house arrest for her brother while he was in jail.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan confirmed that Ali Amin Gandapur was the one who brought the house arrest offer. She expressed doubt over the seriousness of the negotiations, stating that PTI’s founder Imran Khan had only two demands: the formation of a judicial commission for the May 9 events.

She questioned whether the demands of Imran Khan were unacceptable, suggesting that a senior and acceptable judge should be appointed to lead the commission.