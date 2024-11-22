PTI founder’s imprisonment is in national interest, claims Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has stated that the imprisonment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and chairman Imran Khan is in the national interest.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Aiteraz Hai , Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan had made it clear that he would not engage in talks with the government. However, the government’s stance is that political dialogue can help resolve issues. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also stated in the National Assembly that the government was open to economic reconciliation.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized that there was no ongoing dialogue between the government and PTI, adding that the government believes in negotiations as a way to solve problems. He further suggested that the political level of PTI was limited to actions like the postponement of rallies, and that any communication with the party would likely be at a lower level.

He also mentioned that Imran Khan might face consequences in the 190 million pound case. Not only that, but he stated that the longer Imran Khan remains in jail, the better it would be for the country’s economy.

Furthermore, he reminded that Imran Khan had once said that he would become more dangerous after leaving the government, but now he continued to create unrest through long marches, short marches, and protests.

Rana Sanaullah also commented on PTI’s recent protest, stating that it had failed and would likely end within two to three days. He claimed that PTI lacked the capacity to sustain the protest and that support for PTI was only coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with no backing from the other three provinces.

Referring to Ali Amin Gandapur’s role in PTI’s protests, he questioned how the politician could progress beyond Attock. He mentioned that if PTI came to Islamabad, it would be with arrangements made with the administration, adding that previous statements about reaching D-Chowk had been part of a planned program, after which they returned.

Rana Sanaullah also criticized Bushra Bibi for making controversial statements, claiming they had created difficulties for PTI. He accused her of damaging Pakistan-Saudi relations with her remarks, which he described as falsehoods fabricated for personal, political, and trivial purposes. Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were said to have harmed relations between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the Muslim world.

On November 22, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif launched a scathing critique of Bushra Bibi and PTI founder Imran Khan, accusing them of exploiting religious and political norms for ‘personal and political gains.’

“If Bushra Bibi considers herself synonymous with Sharia, then only God can protect us,” Khawaja Asif said while addressing a press conference in the federal capital.

He termed the claims as an affront to religion, further alleging, “Such acts to save a sinking political ship reflect the lowest levels of desperation.”

The PML-N stalwart also addressed PTI’s internal conflicts, calling the rivalry between family members over political inheritance “the ugliest face of dynastic politics.”

Referring to the ‘feud’ to take over the party, he remarked, “Tug of war is on between a Bushra Bibi and Khan’s sisters—a disgraceful chapter in Pakistan’s political history.”

Khawaja Asif also criticized the PTI’s alleged misuse of diplomatic ties, highlighting the Saudi Arabia watch controversy and the misappropriation of gifts from the Toshakhana.

Referring to the video message of Bushra Bibi, the defense minister said: “The statement was issued against a country in which watch was used for trading.”

He accused the party of hypocrisy, stating, “They accuse others of dynastic politics while they themselves bow to material gains.”