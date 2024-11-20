Gandapur links negotiations on Nov 24 protest to PTI founder’s release

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that negotiations on the November 24 protest will only be commenced after the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News after meeting the PTI chairman at Adiala Jail, Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed his commitment to securing Imran Khan’s release and fulfilling all related demands on November 24.

He emphasised that the time has come to uphold PTI’s slogan, “If Not Now, Then When? If Not Us, Then Who?” He urged the nation to decide whether to confront the system of oppression or fight for justice.

“Our leader is fighting not just for us, but for future generations. We will not let him down,” Gandapur stated. “PTI’s ideology is our passion, and passion never dies; it only grows stronger.”

Separately, senior PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan expressed satisfaction regarding Imran Khan’s release, citing a significant decision by the Islamabad High Court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced the verdict and ordered to release former prime minister Imran Khan after his bail was approved against two surety bonds worth Rs 1 million each in the Toshakhana-II case.

On November 14, PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case were rejected.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and rejected the acquittal pleas of former prime minister and his wife.

In a separate development, the FIA challenged Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, bail in the Toshakhana-II case in the Supreme Court.

The FIA stated in its plea that bail was granted in Islamabad High Court judge’s chamber and it violates Supreme Court guidelines. The FIA also claimed that Bushra Bibi was involved in the case along with her husband Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to note that, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference on July 13 related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.