PTI founder says surprised ‘everyone is happy outside’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail said that he is surprised everyone (party leadership) is happy outside, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan’s comments came at the time amid reports regarding PTI talks with the PML-N-led coalition government.

PTI founder expressed astonishment over the friendly environment being portrayed between government and PTI, saying that he is not showing mistrust on the party leadership however surprised that everyone outside seems to be happy.

Khan’s remarks came during an interaction with journalists at the court, where he voiced his discontent with the party leadership without expressing distrust.

Earlier, former speaker and PTI leader Assad Qaiser called on Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to discuss formal beginning of dialogue with the government.

The two leaders exchanged views over creating consensus between sides over the issues of the national interest and cooling down political temperatures and confrontation.

“You convince your party’s hardliners, I will convince my people,” Ayaz Sadiq told Assad Qaiser.

The PTI leadership has requested for meeting with the party’s founder in jail. “We will further consult with him,” Assad Qaiser said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of cases registered against Imran Khan across the country risen to 188.