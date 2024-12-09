PTI’s current leadership is compromised: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed that the current leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is compromised, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News program “The Reporters” Vawda said that Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, is creating situations that will increase problems for the PTI founder.

Vawda emphasized the need for political negotiations to resolve issues, stating that criticism alone will not solve problems. He also stressed the importance of respecting the mandate of all parties and taking responsibility for their actions.

He stated that the government should initiate dialogue to address the country’s challenges, citing examples of major conflicts around the world that have been resolved through negotiations and warned that if the political temperature is not reduced, it will harm the country.

Earlier, Vawda Raised concerns over Bushra Bibi’s activities and questioned the legitimacy of a Rs10 million cheque issued by her. He accused that during Imran Khan’s tenure, such cheques were often linked to a “gang” benefiting from them.

Vawda concluded by reiterating his commitment to safeguarding Imran Khan, asserting that the PTI founder never personally engaged in corruption, but others misused his name for such acts.

On November 28, 2024, Faisal Vawda had predicted an imminent ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as authorities pledged strict punishment for the PTI workers detained during the November 24 Islamabad protest.