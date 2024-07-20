PTI founder’s prison cell was full of insects, claims Raoof Hassan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hassan claimed the ‘harsh prison’ conditions faced by party chairman Imran Khan at Attock Jail.

Speaking at ARY News programme “Sawal Yeh Hai”, Raoof Hassan said that the PTI founder was not provided with a rug to sleep on and was instead forced to sleep on a floor that was intentionally infested with insects.

He said that the prison cell in Attock jail was deliberately infested with insects and that Imran Khan would often remove insects from his hair.

The PTI spokesperson he meets the PTI founder every week but he does not complain about the injustice against him. He also praised Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, for speaking out about the PTI founder’s prison conditions, saying “It’s good that she has spoken out, we will see what our legal team can do about it”.

To a query regarding the intra-party elections, Raoof Hassan said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned them on July 23. He said that the PTI should have filed a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner should have been filed earlier, adding that it was delayed due to legal advice.

Speaking on the appointment of ad-hoc judges, the PTI spokesperson said stating that more judges are being appointed to reverse the 8-5 verdict in the reserved seats case.

Raoof Hassan said that as per the law, only the bench that made the decision can review it. He hinted at the possibility of changing the composition of the judges, saying “It’s possible that instead of 13 judges, 17 judges may be appointed, including 4 ad-hoc judges”.