A $94M Box Office disaster with A-list cast became Netflix No.1 after a decade

At least 10 years after sinking at the Box Office, the adventure drama ‘In the Heart of the Sea’, starring top names like Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland and Cillian Murphy, reached No. 1 on Netflix.

Inspired by the true stories around the sinking of the American whaling ship Essex in 1820, the sea adventure film featured some of the big names like Marvel stars Tom Holland (as young Thomas Nickerson, the cabin boy) and Chris Hemsworth (Owen Chase, the first mate), along with acclaimed actors like Cillian Murphy (Matthew Joy, the second mate) and Ben Whishaw (Herman Melville), as well as Brendan Gleeson (old Nickerson) and Benjamin Walker (George Pollard Jr., Captain), to be made on a budget of $100 million in 2015.

Therefore, despite grossing a significant $94 million at the ticket windows, Charles Leavitt’s ‘In the Heart of the Sea’, directed by Ron Howard, emerged as a Box Office disaster when it arrived in theatres a decade ago.

However, after all these years, the title reached no.1 on streaming giant Netflix, dethroning critically acclaimed action-thriller ‘Carry-On’ from the top spot.

Moreover, with its 3.7 million views on the portal, the title also bagged a spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, with ‘Carry-On’, ‘The Six Triple Eight’, ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’, ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’, ‘Avicii – I’m Tim’, ‘Non-Stop’, ‘Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1’, ‘That Christmas’ and ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’.

