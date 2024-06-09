IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma dejected as Virat Kohli departs early in T20 World Cup match

Anushka Sharma, the wife of India’s star batter, Virat Kohli, was captured in sheer disappointment after the batter got out early during the high voltage match against Pakistan at New York in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Anushka closed her eyes with visible disappointment on her face.

Virat Kohli started his innings against the arch-rivals Pakistan with his trademark four towards extra cover to Naseem Shah, which followed by a dot ball before Virat got caught by Usman Khan straight at point.

The right-hander departed for four off three in the high-octane clash, leaving fans disappointed.

Watch the video of his dismissal below and the picture of Anushka’s reaction:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It is pertinent to mention here that Virat Kohli had smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 against Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup single-handedly taken the Men in Blue over the line in that last- over thriller as India won by four wickets.