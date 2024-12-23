India face major blow as key pacer ruled out of Australia Test series

India faced a major setback as one of their key pacers was ruled out of the remainder of the AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, who last represented India in the ODI World Cup 2023, has been recovering following a heel injury.

The right-arm pacer had played in the recent Ranji Trophy and was expected to join India in the ongoing AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, he has been deemed unfit to participate in the remaining two Tests against Australia.

According to a statement from the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), Mohammed Shami still has swelling in his left knee.

“His left knee has exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. The swelling is on the expected lines, owing to the increased bowling after a prolonged period,” BCCI statement read.

“Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” as per the statement.

The BCCI said Mohammed Shami will undergo strength and conditioning training, and continue work on his bowling loads.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma shared details of the team’s plan to play the pacer in the ongoing AUS v IND Test series.

“There is no way we want to take that chance – unless we are not 100%, 200% sure, we’re not going to take any risk,” he said when asked about the prospects of Shami playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.