Travis Head sets unique record in third Test against India

Australian batter Travis Head smashed another ton to add to India’s woes in the third AUS v IND Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba.

The left-handed batter partnered up with Steve Smith to steady the innings after Marnus Labuschagne fell for 12.

With Australia reeling at 38/2, the two batters built a remarkable 241-run partnership for the fourth wicket off just 302 balls.

Meanwhile, Travis Head and Steve Smith both completed their centuries, however, it was special for the former as he had registered two golden ducks a ‘King Pair’ in his previous two innings at The Gabba during the Test series against West Indies.

However, his third outing proved successful as he played a swashbuckling innings to tighten the grip of the hosts in the third AUS v IND Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With his 152 off 160 balls, Travis Head became the only batter to bag a ‘King Pair’ and century at a venue in the same calendar year.

The ton in the third Test was his ninth in the longer format for Australia and his third against India, and he soared past 1,000 Test runs against India.

In his 22 Test innings against India, the Australian batter has amassed 1,107 runs at an average of 52.71, with three centuries and four fifties.

Across all formats, Head has scored 1,707 runs at an average of 47.41 against India, with four centuries including a ton in the ICC World Test Championship final, ODI World Cup final 2023 and the series-levelling AUS v IND Test at Adelaide.

It is worth noting here that Travis Head has scored 880 runs, with an average of 80 against India in his previous 11 innings since the WTC final.

Meanwhile, Australia’s wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey was unbeaten on 45 along with Mitchell Starc (7)* when the stumps were called on Day 2 of the third AUS v IND Test.

The pair will resume first innings on day three with Australia at 405/7.