Mitchell Starc reflects on team’s mindset after Perth Test loss

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has opened up on the team’s mindset before stepping into the field for the second AUS v IND Test in Adelaide.

India took a lead in the five-match Test series 1-0 after hammering Australia by 295 runs in the first Test at Perth Stadium.

However, the hosts made a remarkable comeback in the series after defeating India by 10 wickets in the second game following Mitchell Starc’s career-best Test bowling figures and a brilliant ton by batter Travis Head.

The left-arm pacer played a pivotal role in the hosts’ victory by giving them a strong start after he dismissed Perth centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal on a golden duck.

Starc returned with impressive figures of 8/108.

Following the game, Starc reflected on Australia’s mindset that helped them level the series after a crushing defeat in the first AUS v IND game.

Reflecting on the game, the Australia pacer maintained that the hosts left the Perth game behind them and turned their focus towards the second AUS v IND Test.

“There was a lot of outside noise after the game but we left Perth in Perth. Cannot really put my finger on it,” Mitchell Starc said.

According to the left-arm Australia pacer, his bowling strategy did not change in the Pink Ball Test match and he tried for an early breakthrough by pitching the ball fuller.

“Nothing changes in my approach. Probably slightly fuller lengths. It (pink ball) is more like the white ball than the red ball,” he said when asked about his bowling approach for the pink ball.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc acknowledged the role of his skipper Pat Cummins in his growth, revealing that he learned outswing from him.

“I have been learning a lot from Pat Cummins over the last seven years or so. So I have added to my bow the one that goes away and still able to bring one back,” the Australia pacer added.