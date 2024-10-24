Indian airplane enroute to London faces bomb threat

KARACHI: After receiving a bomb threat on Indian airline flight from Ahmedabad to London, the Ahmedabad Air Traffic Controller contacted Karachi Air Traffic Controller.

The Pakistani Air Traffic Controller contacted the pilot of the airplane through radio communication.

The captain of the Indian plane asserted to handle the flight and will safely land the plane at its destination.

Under the International Aviation Laws, the Karachi Air Traffic Controller then escorted the captain through the Pakistani border.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Air India flight from Mumbai to London declared an emergency onboard after receiving a bomb threat an hour before landing today. The incident added to a series of bomb threats targeting multiple flights this week, according to NDTV.

As per the Indian media, the Air India flight AI129, which departed from Mumbai at 7:05 am IST, was en route to London when the emergency was declared.

The aircraft was “squawking 7700,” a code used by pilots to indicate a general emergency.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the Boeing 777 circling over East England before landing safely at Heathrow Airport at 12:05 pm UK time.

This bomb threat was just one of several reported today.

In total, five Air India flights, two Vistara flights, and two IndiGo flights received bomb threats, marking the fourth consecutive day of such incidents.

In total, 20 aircraft have been targeted by bomb threats in the past four days.