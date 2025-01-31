Indian rapper Raftaar gets married again

Indian rapper and television personality Dilin Nair, known best by his stage name Raftaar, got married for the second time, in a South Indian ceremony.

As reported by Indian media, rapper and ‘MTV Roadies’ gang leader Raftaar has tied the knot again, with actor and fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda.

While the celebrity is yet to officially announce his second marriage with Jawanda, the pictures and videos from the intimate South Indian ceremony, attended only by close family and friends, are doing rounds on social media. The photos see the newlyweds twin in white-coloured, traditional ensembles, as the rapper tied the mangalsutra around his wife’s neck.

Reports suggest that Jawanda, born and brought up in Kolkata, moved to Mumbai after graduation to pursue a course in fashion styling. She is a fitness enthusiast and professionally a fashion stylist, who collaborated with the ‘Whistle Baja’ singer on his multiple music videos.

It is worth noting here that Raftaar was previously married to Komal Vohra, for four years. They tied the knot in December 2016 and filed for divorce in 2020. They lived separately later while their divorce proceedings were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

