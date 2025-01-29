Actor Hareem Sohail’s wedding festivities begin; pictures, videos go viral!

Rising actor Hareem Sohail is about to get married and her pre-wedding festivities began with an intimate Mayun event.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, actor Hareem Sohail, best known for her performance in the hit serial ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, dropped pictures from her recently-held Mayun event, to announce her impending wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAREEM SOHAIL (@hareemsohail.hs)

“First step to Forever, Meri Mayon,” she wrote in the caption of the carousel post along with the credits. For what seems like an intimate at-home affair, Sohail kept it traditional in a yellow-coloured Eastern outfit, paired with matching khussas, floral jewellery and minimal makeup.

“Glowing in yellow, surrounded by Love,” read the accompanying caption on her following Instagram reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAREEM SOHAIL (@hareemsohail.hs)

Thousands of her fans and showbiz fellows liked the posts and extended their heartfelt wishes for the celebrity for this new phase of life.

On the work front, Hareem Sohail, the daughter of senior actor Beena Chaudhry, started her career on TV with ARY Digital’s acclaimed serial ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, headlined by Ramsha Khan, Wahaj Ali, Ali Abbas and Shahood Alvi.

She also won praise for her performance in ‘Baddua’.