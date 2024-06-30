Inside Out 2 hits $1bn mark at global box office

Pixar movie Inside Out 2 became the first movie of 2024 to hit the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

The movie achieved the milestone in less than three weeks of its release making it the fastest animated film in history to hit the $1 billion mark, Variety reported.

Disney which owns Pixar, said that Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Released on June 14, the animated film generated $469.3 million in North America and $545.5 million internationally for a worldwide tally of $1.015 billion, Disney said.

With the total gross at the worldwide box office, it is now one of the 11 animated films to join the billion-dollar club, eight of which are Disney titles.

The high-grossing movie comes as last two Pixar releases, Elemental and Lightyear, had mediocre ticket sales. Three prior Pixar films were sent straight to streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl’s mind. In the second installment, lead character Riley has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions including anxiety and envy.

The original Inside Out opened with about $90 million in its first weekend in the summer of 2015.