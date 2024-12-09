Instagram releases ‘schedule message’ feature

Instagram, a widely used social media platform, is currently experimenting with a new functionality that will enable users to schedule messages. This feature will permit users to select a specific time for sending messages to others.

It will complement the existing capability to schedule posts, reels, and various other types of content.

With the recently launched Schedule Message feature, users can plan and send messages to any Instagram contact, ensuring that the message is delivered automatically, even if the user’s device is offline. This functionality is especially helpful for those who often have tight schedules.

READ: Here is how you can hide your Instagram stories from specific people

Additionally, this feature can be utilized to send birthday wishes. Users can easily schedule a message, which will be sent automatically, regardless of whether they are awake at that time.

⏳Instagram is testing a new feature for Instagram DMs, “Scheduled Message”. pic.twitter.com/hZZZGzX2Z4 — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) December 8, 2024