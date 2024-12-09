Instagram releases ‘schedule message’ feature

Instagram, a widely used social media platform, is currently experimenting with a new functionality that will enable users to schedule messages. This feature will permit users to select a specific time for sending messages to others.
It will complement the existing capability to schedule posts, reels, and various other types of content.
With the recently launched Schedule Message feature, users can plan and send messages to any Instagram contact, ensuring that the message is delivered automatically, even if the user’s device is offline. This functionality is especially helpful for those who often have tight schedules.
Additionally, this feature can be utilized to send birthday wishes. Users can easily schedule a message, which will be sent automatically, regardless of whether they are awake at that time.
⏳Instagram is testing a new feature for Instagram DMs, “Scheduled Message”. pic.twitter.com/hZZZGzX2Z4
— Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) December 8, 2024
Instagram Scheduled Message Feature: A Guide to Utilization
We have tested the Instagram message scheduling feature on several Android devices, and based on our experience, here is a guide on how to schedule your Instagram direct messages:
- Begin by opening the chat interface and entering the message you wish to send to the recipient.
- Once you have composed your message, press and hold the send button for a few seconds, which will bring up a new scheduling interface.
- You can then select the precise time at which you would like your message to be delivered.
- Upon successfully scheduling the message, a notification indicating ‘1 scheduled message’ will appear above the message input area.
- At the designated time, the message will be sent automatically to the recipient.
If you are using the platform late at night, you might receive alerts such as, “It’s late.” It may be advisable to schedule your message for a later time. Simply tap and hold the Send button to initiate the scheduling process.
It is important to mention that Instagram has not provided detailed information regarding this feature or its rollout. Currently, it is accessible to a limited number of Android users, but we expect it to be available to all Android and iOS users in the near future.